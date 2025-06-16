New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (June 16 - 22)

Another week means another patch of hot streaming series and movies to watch while avoiding the summer heat. From prestige drama to wacky anime to documentaries on people you thought you knew, there’s a lot to watch on your favorite streaming platforms this week.

Sally - June 17 (Disney+)

Sally Ride was the first American woman in space, making her a pioneer in every sense of the term. The new documentary Sally will take a look at Ride’s life, including extensive interviews with Tam O’Shaughnessy, the woman with whom Ride secretly shared her life for nearly three decades.

The Waterfront - June 19 (Netflix)

Netflix’s new series, The Waterfront, has a lot of potential to become you’re next streaming obsession. It follows the Buckley family as they attempt to keep hold of their family’s former glory, and they decide that trafficking narcotics is the best way to do that. The show is created by Kevin Williamson, the mind behind everything from Scream to The Vampire Diaries. It also has an incredible cast that includes Mindhunter’s Holt McCallany, Maria Bello, Melissa Benoist and more.

We Were Liars - June 19 (Prime Video)

Movies based on popular books usually draw fans but, if there’s a particular area where streaming series seem to thrive, it’s in this particular avenue. The latest adaptation of a hit book comes from E. Lockhart’s We Were Liars, the story of a young girl from a wealthy family, who revisits terrible events that happened to her one summer. If the series is a hit for those with a Prime Video subscription, there are two more where it came from.

Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical - June 20 (Disney+)

In addition to finding incredible success turning its animated hits into live-action remakes, Disney has also found success on the stage, turning many of those same films into Broadway musicals. Those people who don’t have easy access to Broadway will be able to get a chance to have the experience, however, when a recorded version of Frozen on Broadway arrives for everybody with a Disney+ subscription.

KPop Demon Hunters - June 20 (Netflix)

If you like K-pop, anime and fantasy stories about fighting monsters (and you have a Netflix subscription), this is really the best week to be you. Netflix’s new series Kpop Demon Hunters is exactly what it says on the tin. A K-pop girl group fights demons, so those demons fight back by forming their own boy band.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 - June 20 (Prime Video)

Movies based on video games are finally coming into their own after years of less-than-stellar quality. The Sonic the Hedgehog franchise has been at the front of the wave, and with the best performance yet from Jim Carrey, and the addition of Keanu Reeves, many think Sonic the Hedgehog 3 -- which is available this week with a Prime Video subscription -- is the best so far.

Next week already has one major release lined up. The newest MCU series comes to Disney+ with Ironheart. For more on that, and everything else hitting streaming at the end of June, come back next week.