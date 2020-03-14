Why Damon Lindelof Is Now Interested In Joining The MCU (But Not Star Wars, Yet)

Leave a Comment
The MCU and Star Wars franchises are continuing to grow and, as they do, both keep on attracting big names. Now, Damon Lindelof, who recently made waves in the superhero genre with HBO’s critically acclaimed Watchmen, may be looking to take on another comic book project in the MCU. But don’t expect him to be entering a galaxy far, far away anytime soon.
Watchmen marked Lindelof’s first venture into the world of comic books, and it provided viewers with a fresh take on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ iconic story. While speaking with Fandom, the writer-producer revealed that it’s his desire to try new things that’s drawing him to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, there’s one particular MCU project that’s caught his eye:
I think that doing something in the Marvel universe, anywhere in the Marvel Universe, would be really potentially exciting for me, especially as they start to get a little bit more experimental. Some of the things that I’ve seen for WandaVision for example, just feel like, ‘OK, now we’re getting somewhere. ’Particularly in a television space.
In addition to working with Marvel Studios, Lindeloff also wouldn’t rule out teaming up with Lucasfilm for Star Wars. This, however, isn’t something he’s keen on doing right away given the current state of the fandom, which he playfully joked about:
I feel like I would love to do something in the Star Wars universe. Maybe a decade from now when I would no longer be blamed for ruining it. That would be a hoot.
Both Lindelof and HBO currently have no plans to produce a second season of Watchmen, meaning that Lindelof would hypothetically be available for potential projects with Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm. His most recent film, The Hunt, actually opens in theaters this weekend.
The Star Wars and the MCU series are currently in periods of transition, as both are venturing into uncharted territory with projects that showcase new settings, characters and storylines. Disney+ is becoming the place for this content, with shows like The Mandalorian and upcoming MCU TV series like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and What If…?.
So far The Mandalorian has been praised by fans and critics alike, and Season 2 is on the way. Meanwhile, the Marvel shows are already generating buzz, especially after the release of that Super Bowl TV spot. And with WandaVision having wrapped and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier nearing the end of production, it’s only a matter of time before viewers get to see the shows in their entirety.
It goes without saying that Damon Lindelof should be an asset to both franchises and could carve out a distinct space for himself within both universes. It's definitely fun to imagine what he could do with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes or the Jedi Order. Now, we'll just have to wait and see if either one of the Disney-owned studios actually decides to reach out to him.