'Quarantine And Chill': James Gunn Suggests 10 Great Movies To Watch Amid Coronavirus

Let’s be honest: Coronavirus has made things feel pretty chaotic right now. With the growing threat of a global pandemic, the way the whole world works seems to be shifting for the moment. As films halt production, studios push back big movie releases, and theaters around the world shift their policies to aid in a push for social isolation, the film industry is definitely feeling the effect. But James Gunn has offered up a solution for cinephiles -- his own personally curated list of 10 movies to watch while we all “Quarantine and chill.”