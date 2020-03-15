Only 3 Lucky Movies Did Not Face A Box Office Drop On This Dismal Coronavirus Weekend

The Middle Ground

There are plenty of other movies to fill the biggest loser section, but also films that dropped a little but not as much as they could have. Top of that list might be horror hit The Invisible Man. Sure, it dropped -60.3% but it helped that it added 26 screens this weekend to play on 3,636. That helped it make place #4 on the chart with $6 million and suffer less of a drop than almost any other movie. If you head down to #24, Spies In Disguise "only" dropped -58.9%. At #27, Extra Ordinary dropped -43.5%. And down at #39, The Last Full Measure only dropped -42.6%. Oh, and #30, Wendy, only dropped a tiny -6.3%, making it very close to one of the winners. It added 96 theaters but still had a slight drop. Still impressive, though.