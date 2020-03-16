Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Why He Started Drinking So Much After Harry Potter

Overnight fame. It can be glorious, but it also has serious downfalls. These exact pros and cons have happened to so many talented people in the entertainment industry over the years, and we are now learning that Daniel Radcliffe, who became a global sensation by playing the boy wizard Harry Potter on the big screen, was a victim as well. The actor spoke out in a new interview about how he began drinking heavily after completing his work on the franchise and has explained why.