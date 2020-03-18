Disneyland Doing The Dang Thing: Will Help Feed People During Coronavirus Crisis

Of course, if this closure does last a while, then Disneyland will be forced to make a decision. Some amount of food has already been purchased for the guests the resort thought it would be feeding right now, but at some point those contracts will be put on hold and food will stop flowing to save costs. Or it might simply continue, so that Disneyland has the supply it needs once we all get the green light and the park comes back to life. One of the biggest questions that remains about this entire situation is just how quickly things will be able to rev back up now that they've come to a complete stop.