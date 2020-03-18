James Gunn Reveals How The Suicide Squad Helped Him With Grief

Clearly James Gunn feels very passionately about The Suicide Squad. When taking meetings with DC, he was able to pick whichever property most spoke to him. And being a huge comic book fan, Gunn decided to follow up on David Ayer's original Suicide Squad movie. While Gunn's excitement about the villain-centric property will no doubt effect the quality of the movie, it seems he also got something special out of working on his DC debut. He was obviously affected by the death of his father and dog, but work might have helped him get through such a rough time.