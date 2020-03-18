Why Mark Ruffalo Had To 'Suspend Disbelief' While Shooting Romantic Scenes With Scarlett Johansson

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been dominating pop culture for over a decade, and is showing no signs of slowing down. One of the most consistent players within the shared universe has been Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow. The OG Avenger's solo movie has been pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, just as Scarlett Johansson was in the middle of doing press and revealing more about her tenure in the MCU. One of these new tidbits is about her work on Avengers: Age of Ultron, especially her scenes opposite Mark Ruffalo.