Why Awkwafina Thinks She Was 'Born' To Play Danny DeVito In Jumanji: The Next Level

It probably never really crossed anybody's mind to compare the voices of Awkwafina and Danny DeVito, but when you think about it, Awkwafina is from Long Island, New York and Danny DeVito is from New Jersey, and they both very much sound like it. Maybe that's why Awkwafina's impression is so spot on. She has a natural talent for the dialect. She probably knows her share of people who sound lust like that, and yes, she even sounds something like that already. There are few other women you would say sound like Danny DeVito, but since she brought it up, it's now impossible to not think about.