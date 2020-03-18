Oh No! Frozen II Star Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Urges Fans To Be Proactive

Hey guys, I tested positive for Covid-19 and have been in quarantine the last week. Unsure of what the next step is (been getting mixed info so will keep you posted) but obviously will remain in quarantine until told to do otherwise. I’m feeling better but I will be posting some info that I hope will be helpful to some. Please feel free to reach out and ask me any questions. I really would love to help in any way I can. Again, let’s please be mindful of our decisions- now is the time to be smart and responsible. Let’s take care of one another!