Surprise, Now Disney+ Will Be Adding Pixar’s Onward Way Early Too

With movie theaters closed and everybody stuck at home for the foreseeable future thanks to coronnavirus, movie studios have been scrambling to find ways to make up the revenue that they're losing due to films released in theaters that ended up with no audience, and all the projects that were supposed to open that had to be delayed. Several movies that dropped in theaters in the last couple weeks are seeing special digital releases, but now Disney may have just changed the entire game again by announcing that Pixar's Onward will be available for digital purchase starting today, March 20, and will be hitting Disney+ in just two weeks, on April 3.