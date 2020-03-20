Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’s Jake Johnson Is Doing Something Awesome For Quarantined Young Fans

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was already an incredibly popular film but with the movie being available on Netflix and everybody stuck inside, it seems that many fans have been watching it, and Jake Johnston, who plays Peter B. Parker in the film, has been receiving a lot of positive comments about the film. He now wants to help parents and their kids stuck at home, and so he's offering to record a voice message as Peter B. Parker to be sent to kids who could use a bit of encouragement in these trying times. Check out his post to Instagram below.