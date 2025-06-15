As A Superman Promo With Jimmy Olsen Goes Viral, Fans Can’t Stop Talking About The DCU Character Being A Ladies Man: ‘I Was Unfamiliar With Your Game’

Finally, James Gunn’s Superman is 100% wrapped, Kevin Smith approved and merely weeks away from takeoff. With that, promotion for the film is in full swing. The director lit up the Internet with a behind-the-scenes clip of Supes cast member Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, with camera in hand and charm dialed to 11. What began as a cute promo quickly spiraled into fandom thirst, as viewers couldn’t help but notice the Daily Planet’s young photographer might be... kind of a heartthrob?

Gisondo’s boyish grin takes center stage in a video promo for the upcoming DC movie, posted to James Gunn’s official Instagram. The actor, in character as Olsen, gives viewers an adorably awkward office tour of The Daily Planet, which seemed innocent enough, until the video shows a photo on Olsen's desk, which shows him with two lovely women. Check out the delightful video and the moment that Olsen tries to brush off a question about the aforementioned photo:

For those unfamiliar, Jimmy Olsen has historically played the earnest, plucky sidekick to the Man of Steel, a kid brother type, perpetually friend-zoned by the universe. But not this time. At least, not if the internet has anything to say about it. Judging by that photo and the collective reaction to the clip, this 2025 movie release's version of Jimmy might just be ushering in a new era of DC thirst traps. Forget brooding antiheroes and beefcake villains, 2025 is the year of the soft boy.

In case you didn’t get a chance to review the comment section of the post above, don’t worry—I got you, baby bird. Let me feed you. Here are just a few of the more notable (and frankly, hilarious) fan reactions to Jimmy’s surprise glow-up:

“Pardon me Jimmy Olsen, I was unfamiliar with your game young man” – @brucecbmfan

“Jimmy is a ladies man???!!!!!! Did we just win?” - truththe31

“Oh Jimmy got game!!!🔥😭🔥😂” - joyfullywillish

"Didn’t know Jimmy had game like that!“ - zakbucknall

"Jimmy can pull god dammm" - _mano.edu_

Daily Planet is lucky to have Jimmy Olsen! Lucky to have @skylergisondo !!! Literally one of my favorite castings in any comic movie!!!” – @dailykryptonian

This unexpected flood of fan love has sparked speculation that Jimmy could play a much larger role in Gunn’s new DCU than previous incarnations allowed. Historically treated as comic relief or expendable canon fodder (Batman v Superman, we’re looking at you), the Jimmy of this upcoming superhero movie already feels more fleshed-out, more central, and, dare I say it, cooler?

Superman is set to hit theaters on July 11, and this viral clip may only be the tip of the iceberg for what James Gunn has in store. Will Jimmy get swept up in an office romance? Is the world finally ready for “Superman’s Pal” to get his own arc? One thing’s for sure: if Skyler Gisondo’s Jimmy Olsen keeps charming like this, the DC Universe just might have its newest fan favorite.

As we collectively hold our breaths for the next iteration of the Man of Steel to fly into cinemas around the globe, DC fans can revisit all their favorite characters from the big and small screen streaming with an HBO Max subscription.