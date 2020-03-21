That Elvis Biopic Filming When Tom Hanks Got Coronavirus Halts Production

Elvis certainly isn’t the only major motion picture that’s paused its production work. The Batman, The Matrix 4, Jurassic World: Dominion and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, among others, have also stopped rolling cameras within the last week. However, as Baz Luhrmann noted, rather than dismantle the sets and start fresh later down the road, the “creative space” is just going to be locked up until it’s decided that it’s okay to proceed with filming again.