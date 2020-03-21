Tom Hanks’ Sister Provides Update On His Health

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, especially, should be credited with setting the tone for many other celebrities with their candor and also for taking a scary moment in their own lives and using it to encourage safety and uplift others. As hundreds of thousands of people are getting sick and industries grind to a halt, it may seem silly sometimes to wonder how celebrities are handling coronavirus. However, the celebrities that have tested positive for coronavirus have served to remind us that pandemics don’t discriminate. It’s also hard to deny that hearing good news about those who are currently working toward recovery is a bit of a balm in these increasingly uncertain times.