Candace Cameron Bure And Dave Coulier Had A Wholesome Exchange After He Announced He's Cancer Free, But I Didn't See The 'Poopoo' Nickname Coming

News
By published

To be a fly on the wall when that nickname first came up.

Screenshot of DJ and Joey talking in Fuller House.
(Image credit: Netflix)

Following Dave Coulier’s cancer diagnosis, the Full House actor has been putting up quite the fight, and he’s been able to do so alongside much support from his family and former co-stars, many of whom are certainly still like family. Among those showing support is Candace Cameron Bure, who previously opened up about the diagnosis and how “devastating” it was when Coulier called and told her. Months later, Bure is now celebrating the fact that Coulier is officially cancer-free, and the two had a wholesome exchange that also included a “poopoo” nickname.

Bure took to Instagram on Monday to cheer on the news that Coulier is now cancer-free after being previously diagnosed with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in October. The GAF actress and producer shared some sweet photos of herself and Coulier from over the years, including from their Full House days, and totally kept it clean.

A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure)

A photo posted by on

Of course, the comments were filled with a lot of love. Coulier also went into the comments to express his love for Bure and called her a pretty interesting nickname, and now I’m dying to know where it came from:

Dave Coulier: Love you so much, poopoo❤️

Candace Cameron Bure: @dcoulier love YOU so much ❤️

It’s a very wholesome exchange, especially since it’s clear there’s some type of inside joke or something that includes the “poopoo” nickname. It also shows just how close they are as Bure just expressed her love for Coulier back and didn’t bat an eye. The fact that they have their own little nicknames for each other makes their relationship that much more special, even over 35 years after Full House first aired.

Bure, who honored late co-star Bob Saget on The Masked Singer, was one of many to show support for Coulier on social media when he made the cancer announcement. Meanwhile, John Stamos wore a bald cap for his longtime friend and after people complained about it just being a bald cap, Coulier came to his defense and shared that he “laughed out loud” when he saw Stamos in it. Stamos also gave a New Year’s shoutout to Coulier, which was sweet to see.

Coulier’s cancer battle had not been easy, but he’d been constantly giving fans updates on social media and showing them that he was still putting up a fight. He recently opened up about missing Saget and shared what he thought he would say about the diagnosis and how he would be there for him.

As a longtime Full House fan, I love nothing more than to see the cast interact with each other and reunite with one another. As well as keeping the memory of their late co-star alive. Now that Coulier is officially cancer-free, fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that he’s going to be okay. Additionally, there will likely be many more wholesome exchanges and reunions to come as the Full House family celebrates the good news.

Megan Behnke
Megan Behnke
Freelance TV News Writer

Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
Donna and Brenda in Paris on Beverly Hills, 90210.

‘It Was Shocking’: Tori Spelling Reflects On Shannen Doherty Being Snubbed From The Oscars In Memoriam Segment
Richard Webber and Miranda Bailey look down the hall of the hospital on Grey&#039;s Anatomy.

Shonda Rhimes Says She’s ‘Forever Bitter’ Over Having To Fight For A Major Grey’s Anatomy Episode, And I’m So Glad It Was Made
Hailee Steinfeld looking terrifying covered in blood in 2025&#039;s Sinners.

Hailee Steinfeld Is Psyched For People To See Sinners, But She Has An Honest Take For Those Who Want To Watch It With Their Families
See more latest
Most Popular
Hailee Steinfeld looking terrifying covered in blood in 2025&#039;s Sinners.
Hailee Steinfeld Is Psyched For People To See Sinners, But She Has An Honest Take For Those Who Want To Watch It With Their Families
Donna and Brenda in Paris on Beverly Hills, 90210.
‘It Was Shocking’: Tori Spelling Reflects On Shannen Doherty Being Snubbed From The Oscars In Memoriam Segment
Woody Harrelson as Haymitch looking ahead while having dinner with Effie and the tributes in Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, John Wick 5 And More At The Lionsgate 2025 CinemaCon Panel - Live Blog
Tom Hardy&#039;s Eddie Brock and Tom Holland&#039;s Peter Parker side by side
‘We Got Close’: Tom Hardy’s Comments About A Venom And Spider-Man Crossover Are Honestly Maddening
Richard Webber and Miranda Bailey look down the hall of the hospital on Grey&#039;s Anatomy.
Shonda Rhimes Says She’s ‘Forever Bitter’ Over Having To Fight For A Major Grey’s Anatomy Episode, And I’m So Glad It Was Made
Sydney Sweeney smiling outside in Anyone But You
Rumors About Sydney Sweeney’s Relationship Have Been Swirling For Months, And The Latest Update Is Pretty Mind-Blowing
Aimee looking shocked after hearing about the Ratliff&#039;s 3-way.
Even During The White Lotus' Brother Craziness, Aimee Lou Wood Is Low-Key Stealing Season 3
Saxon wearing dress shirt and slacks in chair at night on The White Lotus Season 3
White Lotus Season 3 Has A Pretty Bulky Continuity Error Thanks To Patrick Schwarzenegger Eating Chicken And Pad Thai ‘Every Day, All Day’
Ben Affleck in Clerks III, close up, and wearing a black hoodie
Ben Affleck Is Reportedly ‘So Over’ People Thinking He’s Grumpy, And I'm Loving Him Roasting His Kid Wanting $6K Shoes And More In Interviews
Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively embracing in It Ends With Us
As Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni’s Legal Battle Continues, A Lawyer Explains Why They Think The Actress Has The ‘Stronger Case’