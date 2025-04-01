Candace Cameron Bure And Dave Coulier Had A Wholesome Exchange After He Announced He's Cancer Free, But I Didn't See The 'Poopoo' Nickname Coming

Following Dave Coulier’s cancer diagnosis, the Full House actor has been putting up quite the fight, and he’s been able to do so alongside much support from his family and former co-stars, many of whom are certainly still like family. Among those showing support is Candace Cameron Bure, who previously opened up about the diagnosis and how “devastating” it was when Coulier called and told her. Months later, Bure is now celebrating the fact that Coulier is officially cancer-free, and the two had a wholesome exchange that also included a “poopoo” nickname.

Bure took to Instagram on Monday to cheer on the news that Coulier is now cancer-free after being previously diagnosed with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in October. The GAF actress and producer shared some sweet photos of herself and Coulier from over the years, including from their Full House days, and totally kept it clean.

A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) A photo posted by on

Of course, the comments were filled with a lot of love. Coulier also went into the comments to express his love for Bure and called her a pretty interesting nickname, and now I’m dying to know where it came from:

Dave Coulier: Love you so much, poopoo❤️

Candace Cameron Bure: @dcoulier love YOU so much ❤️

It’s a very wholesome exchange, especially since it’s clear there’s some type of inside joke or something that includes the “poopoo” nickname. It also shows just how close they are as Bure just expressed her love for Coulier back and didn’t bat an eye. The fact that they have their own little nicknames for each other makes their relationship that much more special, even over 35 years after Full House first aired.

Bure, who honored late co-star Bob Saget on The Masked Singer, was one of many to show support for Coulier on social media when he made the cancer announcement. Meanwhile, John Stamos wore a bald cap for his longtime friend and after people complained about it just being a bald cap, Coulier came to his defense and shared that he “laughed out loud” when he saw Stamos in it. Stamos also gave a New Year’s shoutout to Coulier, which was sweet to see.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Coulier’s cancer battle had not been easy, but he’d been constantly giving fans updates on social media and showing them that he was still putting up a fight. He recently opened up about missing Saget and shared what he thought he would say about the diagnosis and how he would be there for him.

As a longtime Full House fan, I love nothing more than to see the cast interact with each other and reunite with one another. As well as keeping the memory of their late co-star alive. Now that Coulier is officially cancer-free, fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that he’s going to be okay. Additionally, there will likely be many more wholesome exchanges and reunions to come as the Full House family celebrates the good news.