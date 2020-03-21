Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’s James Gunn Responds To Vin Diesel’s ‘Alpha Groot’ Comments

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in an interesting place right now. We're currently in between phases, with the delayed release of Black Widow meaning that fans will have to wait even longer to return to the beloved shared universe. But there are some highly anticipated blockbusters coming in the next few years, chief among them being James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Vin Diesel recently teased the upcoming arrival of "Alpha Groot" in the threequel, and now Gunn has responded to those comments.