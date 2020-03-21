Bad Boys For Life Is Coming To Homes Early

These decisions stand in contrast to how studios originally approached their late winter and early spring release dates once coronavirus began to spread. No Time to Die, F9 and Mulan are among the huge releases that have been pushed back for several months. That alone is indicative of how quickly things have changed since the pandemic began. At this point, there are varying reports of how long this crisis could continue. It stands to reason that as long as there are calls for social distancing and self quarantining, movie studios will be reluctant to resume cinematic releases. Also, since production on both film and television has been largely postponed for the time being, studios may need to begin to reconsider their release schedules for the foreseeable future. In other words, it looks like we’re gonna be doing this whole “quarantine and chill” thing for a while.