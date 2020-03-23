No Time To Die's Daniel Craig Drops F-Bomb About Acting After Bond

As far as film franchises go, there are few quite as beloved as the James Bond series. 007's adventures as an MI6 agent have enthralled moviegoers for decades, and Eon Productions is showing no signs of slowing down. Daniel Craig has played Bond for over a decade, with Cary Joji Fukunaga's No Time to Die marking his fifth and final appearance in the role. The public is eager to see what comes next for Craig, and he recently dropped an F-bomb when discussing the future of his career.