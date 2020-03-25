How To Get Through Social Distancing, According To Ant-Man And 5 Other Movie Characters

Toss Away Your Friends’ Pleads To Hang Out

Unfortunately, not everyone gets on board the social distancing train right away. Outsiders may find themselves reaching out to you. Take Luke Skywalker’s advice: toss that lightsaber right off the cliff and keep living your best life in your own personal sanctuary. While many of the characters we’re exploring here find themselves in isolation against their will, Luke is one of the few characters who is there by choice. (And thriving?) Mark Hamill even took to Twitter recently to use his character as an example to say “You know how there's all those places where people are? Don't be there.” That's sound advice right about now! Plus, it’s the perfect time to relive the Skywalker Saga – The Rise of Skywalker just became available on digital.