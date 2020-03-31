6 Animated Disney Movies That Still Need A Live-Action Remake

Hercules (1997)

Okay, honestly, out of all of the animated films on this list, Hercules has the best shot of being remade into a live-action movie. It’s the story of a boy named Hercules who is born from the gods Zeus and Hera (which is false, since in the real legend, Hera tried to kill Hercules on multiple occasions since Zeus cheated on Hera), and how he is trying to come into himself as a hero. Danny DeVito played the role of his trainer, Philoctetes, a satyr who sees Hercules as his one last hope to coaching a great one. Hades was the main villain and he was voiced by James Woods.