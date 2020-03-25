Theater Head Honcho Reflects On Movie Schedule 'Logjam' In The Face Of Changing Dates And Coronavirus Uncertainty

So, I’ll say that yeah, it’s going to be difficult. There’s going to be a logjam and things are going to have to move around. Things are going to have to shift. That means things that were on the calendar in 2021 will even be impacted. But there is room. There is room to breathe and the studios are incredibly smart about this. They’ll figure out a date that works for them and they’ll stake it out. And then you know it becomes a battle of one movie moves into one date and that might shift things around. But they’ll figure it out and it will work to the advantage of both the studios and the theaters.