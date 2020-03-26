Contagion Movie Medical Consultant Doctor Has A Message After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Dr. W. Ian Lipkin was a senior technical adviser on Contagion, making sure the film got the science right when it came to how viral outbreaks take place. Unfortunately, now Dr. Lipkin is dealing with the results of the current outbreak himself, as he told Fox's Lou Dobbs Tonight that he is currently suffering through the symptoms of coronavirus. The irony of the fact that he is dealing with the virus isn't lost on him. In fact, that's the reason he wanted to bring his infection to the attention of the general public. As Dr. Lipkin put it...