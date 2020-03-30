Black Widow And 8 Other Blockbusters That Don't Currently Have Release Dates, And Where They Could Go

In The Heights

Original Release Date: June 26th

One film that we know for a fact won’t be ready for release by the time the pandemic is over is Jon Chu’s In The Heights, as Lin-Manuel Miranda has said that the film was still working on the music when post-production stopped – and it’s notably an element of the project that can’t be worked on while folks are social distancing. This leaves the project with a bit of an issue, as with the fall schedule being really packed, the best option for it may be December… and that’s when Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story is set to come out. It’s possible that we could see some holes open up in the latter months of the year as more titles are delayed because they need additional post-production time after the pandemic, but Warner Bros. may not be able to put this one out until the early months of 2021.