Looks Like COVID-19 Can't Stop, Won't Stop Mad Max: Fury Road Spinoff Casting

In the years following Mad Max: Fury Road’s time in theaters, George Miller has said that he plans to keep the franchise going with numerous projects, one of which would star Furiosa. While no specific plot details for this spinoff have been revealed, it’s been rumored that it will be a prequel. In addition to Anya Taylor-Joy being thrown into the casting mix, it was also recently reported that Jodie Comer and Richard Madden have been eyed to join, with Comer being sought to play a younger Furiosa and Madden playing a handsome man with a huge forehead wound crudely stitched together with chrome staples.