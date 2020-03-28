John Wick And James Bond As Soulmates? Funny Video Argues They Should Be

Keanu Reeves may be the internet’s boyfriend, but could his famed John Wick character have his eyes on a boyfriend of his own? What if his path crossed with that of Daniel Craig’s 007? James Bond never seems to be able to nab a single Bond Girl anyway – maybe he needs a Bond Man in his life? Sure it's a far-fetched scenario in the grand scheme of things, but it’s also the concept of this incredible video depicting James Bond and John Wick in a cute rom-com in between their typical death-defying action.