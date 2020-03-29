Wow, This Birds Of Prey Actor Made Egg Sandwiches ‘Over And Over Again’ To Prep For Audition

Though Sal is on screen even less than the sandwich he makes for Harley, Bruno Oliver has come to appreciate the importance of his character’s role in Birds of Prey. Some fans have noted the fact that she doesn’t get to eat the sandwich that symbolizes her fresh outlook on life, because it’s destroyed while she’s on the run from a slew of people looking to air their grievances with her. Not only is that sad -- it feels symbolic as to where she is in her recovery process. And given the significance of The Sandwich, it’s understandable that fans have fixated on it, both because of what it represents to Harley, and because it just looks really delicious: