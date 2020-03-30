Zack Snyder Dropped A Killer Justice League Tease At The End Of His Batman V Superman Live Stream

But the beautiful thing about the stream on Sunday was that it celebrated the collective nature of the Release the Snyder Cut movement – a true family that spends each day raising awareness for the director’s version of the film. And while we didn’t get to see the real Justice League, we did get to hear the director’s thoughts on his movie that was supposed to feed into JL. He left a few plot threads that would have set up his Justice League, including Flash’s time travel, and the fact that Superman’s death scream woke up the Motherboxes that would attract Steppenwolf.