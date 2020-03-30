Disney+ Has Totally Changed One Thing About Avatar That Was Mocked After Release

Next year, the world is supposed to see the next installment of James Cameron’s Avatar franchise, with Avatar 2 set to make itself known to the world in December 2021. Of course, that could change, as the production on the three of the sequels has shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. What has definitely change, though, is that Avatar’s listing on Disney+ has officially adopted the newer styling of the title, further distancing the big budget blockbuster from the font “Papyrus.”