The Butthole Cut And 9 Behind-The-Scenes Facts You Might Not Know About Cats

Speaking Of Spielberg, He Reportedly Didn't Even See The Final Cut Prior To Its Release

As I mentioned earlier, there was a race to get Cats ready for release (or at least as close as possible) before sending the Tom Hooper-directed musical to theaters in December 2019. With all of the visual effects mishaps left in the theatrical cut, it's easy to see that Hooper and crew cut a few corners in order to hit a deadline. But to see how much the final days of the post-production were rushed, just to the Deadline report that Steven Spielberg (remember, his production company was helping runn things) didn't even get a chance to see the movie before it was released. Whether this was intentional or just a sacrifice that had to be made remains to be seen.