Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's Writer Reveals Extensive Rewrites

Rewrites can be a major element of any film or television project, especially when it comes to big-budget productions. The Star Wars franchise is a prime example, as The Empire Strikes Back and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story both were both reworked during the writing process. For last year’s The Rise of Skywalker, director J.J. Abrams recruited Chris Terrio to help him freshen up Michael Arndt’s screenplay. Now, Terrio is providing some insight into just how much work the pair had to do.