There's Somehow Already A Finished Coronavirus Movie

A fictitious film based off of the panic surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic was inevitable. Some of us might have thought Tom Hanks could have made it, playing himself during his diagnosis and recovery period. Maybe others would have pegged filmmakers like Oliver Stone, Michael Moore or any other politically motivated director to deliver a story of how the world worked through this crisis among crises. But as it turns out, there’s already a coronavirus movie, aptly titled Corona, finished and shopping around for a streaming distributor.