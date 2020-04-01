Halloween Kills’ First Trailer Is Coming Soon, Will It Be Released On Time?

The horror genre has been in a renaissance for the past few years, and is showing no signs of slowing down. Many of the most recent hits have come from Blumhouse Productions, including David Gordon Green's Halloween sequel. 2018's Halloween was a direct sequel to John Carpenter's original slasher, and was hugely successful when it hit theaters. Two more movies were quickly green lit, which will form a new trilogy for the beloved property. Jason Blum recently teased that the first trailer for Halloween Kills is coming soon, but will it be able to hit theaters on time?