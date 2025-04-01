Jennifer Love Hewitt Just Asked ‘What Did You Do Last Summer?’ In First Footage From I Know What You Did Last Summer, And I Am So All In

We’ve known for a while that franchise OGs Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr would be returning to the I Know What You Did Last Summer set more than 25 years after the original film hit theaters. But it’s one thing to know something is coming and quite another to see it play out on-screen. Even if you don’t care about the former teen heartthrobs specifically, Sony just dropped the first-look footage at the upcoming horror movie I Know What You Did Last Summer 2025, and one more word I need to throw out there is: harpoon.

We’ve been hearing about I Know What You Did Last Summer for some time now, and while news has been coming down the pipeline steadily, all we’ve really gotten in terms of a “look” at the movie so far is one measly poster for the upcoming sequel. Audiences at CinemaCon 2025 were in for a treat, however, and luckily CinemaBlend was on hand to live blog the entire Sony event!

Obviously, I'm about to get into some first look spoilers, so I hope that's what you came here for. If not, now would be a great time to check out one of our other awesome articles.

The new footage opens up at night with a couple in a lit kitchen. There are lots of open windows to the outside, which feels very dark and ominous. He encourages her to take a bath and put on some headphones while she does a meditation. He stays in the kitchen to clean up when he notices a light flicker on and off outside. He goes to investigate, and a harpoon plows through the glass and into his body.

He turns to try and get away and the harpoon gets ripped back and sent flying. Meanwhile, the woman (Glass Onion's Madelyn Cline) is still in the tub doing her guided meditation with headphones on. She can't hear a thing. The audience can see and hear, however, and what we see are a pair of sturdy rubber boots and a large hook. The young folk in Southport are about to start dying… again.

The good news? Some folks have been there before.

Freddie Prinze Jr. And Jennifer Love Hewitt Show Up And Did Not Disappoint

We get flashes of the beautiful Southport in the daylight juxtaposed with some more chilling footage. Then, of course Freddie Prince Jr.’s Ray Bronson pops up onscreen, though he has so much more grey hair than the last time we’ve seen him in the role! He gets one line and it’s a doozy, noting, “this isn’t the first time there’s been violence like this in Southport."

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But, of course, the violence will only end when the killer is caught, and to catch that killer the young residents of Southport are going to need the help of Julie James (Hewitt)! The best moment in this entire trailer obviously has to do with Hewitt’s character, who is asked for help as part of the Sony footage. Julie James responds, “I just have one question: What did you do last summer?"

We saw a lot of great footage during the Sony Panel. The new Beyond The Spider-verse footage wasn’t even fully animated yet and still looked flipping cool. The Karate Kid: Legends trailer (which everyone will be getting tomorrow looked awesome. Tom Holland announced the title of Spider-Man 4! The Beatles are getting four movies in one day from Sam Mendes! But it’s Jennifer Love Hewitt iconically asking “What did you do last summer?" that is sticking with me tonight. And when the studio officially unleashes the official trailer on fans, both OG and new alike, I hope everyone gets as pumped as I did.

The first look felt to me like a solid nod to the past while still being it's own thing, and I'm excited to see what else the public gets tot see coming up. I Know What You Did Last Summer is hitting the 2025 movie release schedule on July 18, 2025.