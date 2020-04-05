American Psycho And 11 Other Great Movies That Turn 20 This Year

Bring it On follows rival cheerleading teams the Clovers and Toros as they prepare for a big national competition. When the mostly-white Toros team learns that their former coach used to steal cheer routines from the African American and Latino/Hispanic Clovers team, tensions increase. The Toros must now try to win by completely starting over and developing their own routine. Bring it On spun quite a few direct-to-video sequels. However, none of them meet the standard of the original film, which has become a cult hit, especially among teen girls and young women. It’s a movie that inspires girl power and encourages self-expression and mutual respect. It’s one of the few movies at the time to honor cheerleading.