At Least One Major Part Of Black Widow Is Still Being Worked On

The news cycle over the past few weeks has been dizzying, as global concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic have altered daily life. The entertainment industry has largely come to a halt, with movies delayed and sets indefinitely shut down. One of the highly anticipated movies to be pulled from its release date is Cate Shortland's Black Widow. The long awaited solo flick was originally set to kick off Phase Four of the MCU, an honor that will now go to The Eternals in November. But at least one major aspect of Black Widow is still being worked on, despite its delay.