Tom Hanks Pays Tribute To That Thing You Do's Adam Schlesinger After His Covid-19 Death

The news cycle has been dizzying over the past few months, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect all aspects of life across the globe. While many people are self-isolating in order to attempt to flatten the curve, the virus has still been able to take a serious toll on those infected. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are recovering from the safety of their home, but singer-songwriter Adam Schlesinger died yesterday after being in a coma due to COVID-19 symptoms. Schlesinger was nominated for an Oscar for his work on the title track for That Thing You Do!, and now Hanks has responded to his death.