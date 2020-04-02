Top Gun: Maverick, A Quiet Place Part II And More Finally Get New Release Dates

If there’s anything the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us, it’s that everything is up in the air until the moviegoing public feels safe enough to enjoy a night out at the movies. So even these recently announced dates could change. For now though, you’ll be able to see Paramount’s release slate come back to live on July 31st, with The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run leading the charge that will see Top Gun: Maverick taking flight on December 23rd.