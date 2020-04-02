Ryan Reynolds Talks Coping In Isolation With Blake Lively And There's Drinking Involved

I was working on a film up until two weeks ago. Just a little over two weeks ago. We shut down in the middle. Thankfully, I got a haircut on the day that we shut down. I was thinking ahead. Tomorrow, Blake is gonna give me a haircut. She’s done this once before. It took 2.5 hours. And at the end it looked like she’d done the whole thing using only a lighter. Or like those gloves made of sandpaper. It would have been faster if she just wore it down, rubbed my head until it disappeared. So, tomorrow I’m getting a haircut.