A Star Wars Fan Animated Colin Trevorrow’s Rumored Star Wars Script, And Wow

Ready for some major FOMO? Colin Trevorrow’s own version of Star Wars: Episode IX, which is called Duel of the Fates has only been talked about even more since the release of J.J. Abrams’ The Rise of Skywalker. The final chapter in the Skywalker Saga divided fans, and many are hoping to seek comfort in what could have been from the rumored Duel of the Fates script and concept art that leaked over a month ago. Now those of us who skipped out on the extra reading can watch this fan-made animated version. Check it out: