Why Meghan Markle Chose Disney+'s Elephant As Her Big Return To Hollywood

While the performance may be simply narration, Disneynature films, in the tradition of Walt Disney's True Life Adventures which have been made by Disney since the late 1940s, are stories to be told as much, if not more, than being documentaries. The film creates characters from the animals on screen and sends them through a narrative adventure. To that end, Berlowitz says that Meghan Markle, being a new mother herself, connected to the characters of mother and child Shani and Jojo in a particular way. Not unlike the way an actor might connect to a character they are playing. Markle was also given the freedom to improvise some of her lines.