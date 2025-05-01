Meghan Markle Is Still Using Her Royal Title. One Reason Her Feelings Toward The Royal Family And Her Actions May Seem Contradictory

There’s been lots of discussion about Meghan Markle’s last name since her lifestyle series With Love, Meghan premiered on the 2025 TV schedule and the clip of her correcting Mindy Kaling went viral. Now that conversation has broadened to include her royal title, as insiders point out the seemingly contradictory nature of her and Prince Harry using HRH titles despite having stepped away from their royal duties.

Multiple sources noted to Page Six that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — as well as their children Archie and Lilibet — continue to use HRH titles (His/Her Royal Highness) since moving to the United States, despite an agreement with Queen Elizabeth II not to. A source called it “disgraceful” and “shocking” for Meghan Markle to do so, considering her apparent disdain for royal life. They told the trade:

Meghan hates the royal family and UK, yet flouts [the HRH] for her personal gain. It’s appalling. Everything about her is a contradiction.

The issue came to light recently when Meghan Markle’s friend Jamie Kern Lima showed a gift basket she’d received with a note reading, “With Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex.” However, a representative for the Sussexes disputes that this was a business transaction, saying the basket was sent before the launch of her lifestyle brand As Ever.

While the estranged royal family members appear to use the HRH status privately on stationery and other notes, a Sussex source told Page Six that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not ask people to call them that. They reportedly insist on being called “Ma’am and Sir,” though sometimes others still call them HRH. The insider said:

[Meghan] has embraced the [royal] platform and hierarchy, but it just doesn’t translate in the US. It’s weird to refer to your team as ‘private office’ and ask them to call you Sir and Ma’am. Heaven forbid she just asks people to call her ‘Meghan.’

Strangely enough, having people call Meghan Markle simply by her first name is exactly how she seems to be avoiding another gaffe related to the issue of whether she’s Suits actress Meghan Markle or Prince Harry’s wife and mother to his royal children Meghan Sussex. In the introduction to her new podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, the duchess introduces herself as merely “Meghan.”

When she and Prince Harry stepped away from their royal duties in 2020, Buckingham Palace released a statement that included an agreement they’d apparently made with the queen, stating:

The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the royal family.

However, another royal insider alleged that Prince Harry thought that was “ridiculous,” as he’d been born with the title. There’s speculation that Prince William wants to strip them of the HRH titles altogether when he becomes king, because he allegedly “loathes” Meghan Markle.

Only time will tell if that’s true, but for the time being it seems the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still enjoying the HRH titles — privately, at least — while pursuing opportunities outside of the royal lifestyle.

With Love, Meghan is available to stream now with a Netflix subscription, and be sure to check out what other movies and shows are coming soon to Netflix.

