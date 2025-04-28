After Viral ‘Sussex’ Correction Moment With Mindy Kaling, Meghan Markle’s New Series Has Her Going By Another Name
What's in a name?
There’s been a lot of chatter about Meghan Markle since her lifestyle series With Love, Meghan debuted on the 2024 TV calendar. Everything from its delayed release on the Netflix schedule to the duchess’ pasta recipe to her chosen brand of cookware has been debated by fans, but nothing has caused as much of a ruckus as Mindy Kaling using the Suits star’s maiden name “Markle,” rather than Prince Harry’s surname, “Sussex.” Now with the release of her new project, she’s going by something else.
What Name Is Meghan Markle Going By Now?
Meghan Markle is on the hustle lately. Since the first season of With Love, Meghan (available to stream with a Netflix subscription) was released, she’s launched the new lifestyle brand As Ever, as well as a new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder. The Duchess of Sussex addresses her name at the top of each episode, telling listeners:
Going the mononymous route is definitely one way to avoid future gaffes, and it serves the double purpose of also letting herself be more casual and relatable with her podcast guests and fans. No royal title necessary.
So how did his whole Markle vs. Sussex brouhaha start? Well, we have Mindy Kaling to thank for that.
Mindy Kaling’s Meghan Markle Misstep Explained
In case you are not up-to-date on all things Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the debate over the actress’ last name came up on the second episode of With Love, Meghan, when Mindy Kaling joined the lifestyle expert to make some sandwiches.
The Office alum marveled at the fact that “Meghan Markle has eaten Jack in the Box and loves it,” (a statement nobody loved more than Jack in the Box), prompting the estranged royal to chastise her guest in a viral moment that will live in infamy:
Mindy Kaling told The View that she didn’t even remember the viral scolding because it was filmed so far in advance, but a body language expert suggested there was a “flash of surprise” on the Running Point creator’s face in that moment.
Mindy Kaling is the only person who knows exactly what was going through her head when she mistakenly uttered the “Markle,” but I doubt anybody’s going to make that mistake again after all the hoopla over it. Either way, the duchess seems to have figured out the best solution by avoiding a last name altogether.
