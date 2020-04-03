Marvel Studios Has Mapped Out Seven Of Its Next Movies With Release Dates

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will now arrive on May 7, 2021, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness following on November 5, 2021 and Thor: Love and Thunder landing on February 18, 2022, a date that had originally belonged to an untitled Marvel movie. The third MCU-set Spider-Man movie is still set for July 16, 2021, although because that’s a Sony picture, it’s possible it could also be delayed, and the studio will announce as much at a later date (there was no mention of Spider-Man in Sony’s delays announcement earlier this week).