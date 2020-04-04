Ant-Man 3 Has Taken A Big Step Forward With Some Rick And Morty Talent

Last November, almost a year and a half after Ant-Man and the Wasp hit theaters, it was finally confirmed that Ant-Man 3 was coming down the pipeline, with Peyton Reed, the director of the first two Ant-Man movies, returning to helm the threequel. With Captain Marvel 2 schedule for July 8, 2022, the soonest we could see Ant-Man 3 is by October 7, 2022, but Marvel has yet to comment on what’s going in that slot or in any of its snagged 2023 dates.