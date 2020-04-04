People Are So Interested In Cats' Rumored Butthole Cut, It Has Its Own Snopes Investigation

Sadly, that may be the best we’ll get for now. Snopes may never get a chance to officially confirm or deny its validity. Unlike, say, the Snyder Cut, which has been basically confirmed by the Justice League director himself, thus far, no one from the Cats team has spoken on record as to its existence. But if it’s out there, then there may be even more surreal feline anatomical explorations than fans bargained for. The anonymous Cats crew member also revealed that the film once featured a “graphic peeing scene.” Jason Derulo, who played Rum Tum Tugger in the film, also said he’s confident Cats’ digital effects team had CGI'd his penis out of the film.