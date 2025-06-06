Khloé Kardashian Has The Internet’s Attention With Her Controversial Thong Jeans, But I Bet I Know What Sisqó Would Say

If there’s one thing that the expansive Kardashian/Jenner clan is known for, there’s no doubt that it’s getting and keeping all eyes on them at all times. In particular, the stars of The Kardashians (which wrapped Season 6 not long ago on the 2025 TV schedule ) are a thoroughly fashionable bunch who delight us with fabulous ‘fits on an incredibly regular basis. Well, one Ms. Khloé Kardashian really has everyone’s attention after sporting some thong jeans, and…OMG, just prepare yourselves. Soooo many references to Sisqó’s “Thong Song” are on the way!

What Are Fans Saying About Khloé Kardashian’s Thong Jeans?

Though Khloé Kardashian might not be the most famous of the KarJen siblings, no one can ever say that she doesn’t know how to cause a stir. True and Tatum’s mom is no slouch in the style department, and we’ve seen the Good American founder show off everything from glam grape sequins , to a cherry-print bikini , and an ultra luxe bubblegum pink dress, fur and knee boots combo . However, she’s really livin’ la vida loca now, because she just took to Instagram with a pair of thong jeans that are absolutely makin’ her booty go. Take a look!

I mean, girl just hit us with the butt, butt, butt, right off the bat, didn’t she? Look, when you have a posterior that even Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson admires (and requests for his official wax figure ), there’s no real reason to hide it! Somewhere in the world, Sisqó just sat straight up in bed with a cold sweat running down his back and screamed, “That thong, th-thong, thong, thong!” As you might imagine, though, some commenters were not on board the thong jean train:

Beautiful face but something is off with them jeans 🥴

girl ily but wtf is this outfit

We don’t wear that here in Texas! 🤠

No. This pants look cheap and rude

Nope this ain’t Texas or New York or cali or Florida or no where. That’s tacky no matter who you are

Unnecessarily harsh! Honestly, when I first heard that Kardashian (who recently shared a super candid take on weight loss drugs ) was showing off in thong jeans, I assumed they’d be even wilder than these. Page Six noted that the pants are from the spring 2021 collection for the high fashion brand Mugler, and they, obviously, have panels (which are made of Lycra) to simply create the illusion of a thong, as opposed to actually exposing one’s actual cheeks. While her dumps like a truck may be hidden now, just look at that face…Khloé does have a look in her eyes so devilish, doesn’t she?

And, why not? Kardashian has been very open in the past about how hurtful it’s been to be labeled “the fat sister” and “ugly sister” in her famous family, and how it’s impacted her self-image over the years. She seems to now have a body that she both feels comfortable in and enjoys showing off. After all, this is the woman who’s given us side butt cutouts and stunning beach vacation photos that actually did show quite a bit of her dun-uh, dun-uh.

So, I know most of us would never dare to rock a look like this, but let’s let the woman live, OK? Like, what else are we gonna talk about on a Friday, anyway?