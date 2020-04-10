Uncut Gems And 11 Other Anxiety-Inducing Movies

Nightcrawler (2014)

Dan Gilroy's Nightcrawler is one of the movies that best explores just how far someone will go in order to be the best at what they do. This obsession with success is seen all too well in the sunken eyes of videographer Louis "Lou" Bloom (Jack Gyllenhaal) as he starts his journey of becoming the most prolific supplier of car crash and crime footage for a Los Angeles news station. More like a coyote than a human with a moral compass, Bloom stops at nothing (and I mean nothing) to beat out the competition in the darkened streets of the City Of Angels. And with Bloom's obsession comes the anxiety experienced by the viewer who has no way of knowing of when or how this ride will end.

Intensity Level: 6/10