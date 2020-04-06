Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Explain Why Fans Had To Wait So Long For Bad Boys For Life

These first two movies – at the time we did the first one ’95 – it was two black guys in a movie. That was a big deal back then. And it was like just what Bad Boys meant to the community and then we came back with Bad Boys 2 and it worked. I just didn’t want to wreck the franchise, you know. I had felt like I had other sequels in my career that I didn’t feel like, I didn’t land it. I just wanted to protect this franchise, that the story was right, that it had something to say, that it was funny, and that it deserved to be made again… The Bad Boys had to come correct.