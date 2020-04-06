Why Disneyland's Avengers Campus Is Avoiding Thanos' Snap

Disneyland and Walt Disney World did something monumental when they created Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, a new theme park land that didn't only look and feel like part of the Star Wars universe, but actually has a story that sets it firmly within Star Wars canon. If there's a film franchise that's actually bigger than Star Wars right now it's the Marvel Cinematic Universe but it turns out Disneyland's new Avengers Campus won't put guests in the middle of the MCU, as the universe it inhabits is something separate from what we see on the big screen. It's a world where the Thanos Snap never happened and it never will. The end of half of all life isn't exactly what Disneyland wants you thinking about.